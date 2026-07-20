US forces struck Iran hard in response to killing of American service members

US forces struck Iran very hard in honor of the American service members who were recently killed in the Middle East, President Donald Trump said Sunday, while reiterating that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

"We hit them very hard again tonight, and we did that in honor of the probably three, as opposed to two, great patriots" who were killed, Trump told reporters after arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

"We control the Strait of Hormuz and Iran controls nothing," he said.

Trump said Iran has sustained extensive damage and insisted that it must not acquire a nuclear weapon.

He added that Iran "may have some missiles and drones, but not many."

"We are no longer content to merely prevent Iranians from possessing certain capabilities; we are now completely ending this matter," he said.

"We will direct strikes at Iran and see what happens," he vowed.



