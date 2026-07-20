UN warns over 'escalating' Israeli occupier attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

Palestinians carry the coffin of one of two Palestinian men who were killed in an overnight attack by Israeli settlers during a funeral in the village of Deir Jarir, northeast of Ramallah, 20 July 2026. (EPA Photo)

The UN on Monday warned against the "escalating" Israeli occupiers' attacks on Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, saying the violence has continued to cause casualties, property damage and displacement.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, during a news conference, said that "we are warning against escalating Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians as they continue to cause casualties, property damage, and displacement."

He said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) personnel on the ground have "documented an attack in which two Palestinians were killed, and others injured" in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

He stressed that "the Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory must be protected," and added that "the killings and violence must stop, and perpetrators must be held to account."

In recent years, violent occupier attacks in the West Bank have become a daily phenomenon, with little action taken against the perpetrators.

According to official Palestinian figures, escalating attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the occupied West Bank since October 2023 have killed 1,181 Palestinians and injured nearly 13,000 others, while around 24,000 Palestinians have been arrested.