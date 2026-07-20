2 children injured by Israeli army fire in southern Syria

Two Syrian children were injured Monday when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians in the southern province of Daraa, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The children were wounded when Israeli forces fired toward a group of residents in the village of Jamla in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa countryside, SANA said.

The circumstances and motive behind the shooting were not immediately clear. Syrian authorities did not issue a statement on the incident, which occurred amid continued Israeli violations of the country's sovereignty.

Areas of southern Syria have witnessed repeated Israeli incursions and attacks in recent months, including raids, searches and arrests, as well as the establishment of military checkpoints.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria void and moved into the UN-monitored buffer zone. Syria's new administration has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the agreement.

Despite the absence of direct threats from Syria's new leadership, Israel has continued airstrikes and ground operations in Syria, causing civilian casualties and damage to military infrastructure.