Jordan says it intercepted 3 Iranian missiles as Iran-US tensions escalate

The Jordanian army said Monday evening that it had intercepted three missiles fired from Iran toward the kingdom as Tehran and Washington continued to exchange attacks across the Middle East region.

No casualties or damage were reported from the interception, said Jordan's state news agency Petra, citing a military statement.

According to the agency, Jordanian engineering teams were deployed to the sites where debris fell.

The army said it continues to monitor the kingdom's airspace and maintain operational readiness.

"We will not hesitate to confront any threat to the kingdom's security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens in accordance with the applicable rules of engagement," it added.

The announcement came shortly after warning sirens sounded across the country, according to state-run Al-Mamlaka TV.