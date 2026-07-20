Flash floods kill 20, leave dozens missing in eastern Afghanistan

This photograph taken on June 8, 2026 shows a river flowing past houses at the Eshtiwi village in Afghanistan's Parun district. (AFP File Photo)

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 remained missing after severe flash floods struck Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province on Monday.

Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) said more than 80 people were also injured in Parun, the provincial capital, according to the state-run Bakhtar News Agency.

ANDMA spokesperson Yusuf Hammad said search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency teams deployed to the affected area. He warned that the death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.