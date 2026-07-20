Kuwait says air defenses responding to drone threats

Kuwait's General Staff of the Armed Forces said Monday that the country's air defenses were responding to "hostile" drone threats.

The army said any explosions heard by the public were the result of air defense systems intercepting targets.

This comes just a few hours after the Interior Ministry announced the activation of warning sirens and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.





