New UK premier, US president discuss defense, security

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday had a phone call with US President Donald Trump shortly after taking office, discussing defense and security including the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a phone call, Burnham expressed he hoped that he would be able to show the president what Manchester had to offer during a visit in the future, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

During the conversation, Burnham set out his vision as the prime minister said he would be focused on ensuring "reindustrialiration up and down the country to ensure good growth in every postcode," according to the statement.

The prime minister also underlined his commitment to defense and security and said ensuring the security of the UK and its Allies was at the top of his agenda.

"The President then updated on the situation in the Middle East, and the Prime Minister outlined the UK's commitment to securing the movement of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to support global supply chains and drive down costs for businesses and families across the country," read the statement.