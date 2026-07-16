Iran denies Trump’s claim on release of American woman by Tehran

Iran's judiciary denied claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran had released an American woman arrested since December 2024.

"No American spy has been released from prison," the judiciary said in a statement carried by the semi-official Press TV.

Trump said on Wednesday that an American woman held by Tehran was allowed to leave the country.

Trump said the woman, later identified by her lawyer as Dena Karari, had been wrongfully detained and was "now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition."

"The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.



