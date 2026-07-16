Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss military cooperation in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the battlefield situation, Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities and continued military cooperation during talks in Kyiv on Thursday.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the meeting marked Starmer's fourth visit to Ukraine since becoming prime minister.

He added that he and Starmer had held 46 official meetings or conversations, averaging at least two contacts per month.

"We discussed key issues regarding the front, our long-range operations and mid-range strikes," Zelenskyy said after the talks.

According to Zelenskyy, "Ukraine has achieved significant success in this area" and plans to continue carrying out strikes against Russia.

He added that Kyiv would continue coordinating closely with Britain.

Speaking alongside Starmer after the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Britain for its military and political support, saying London had provided Ukraine with more than £11 billion ($14.8 billion) in assistance, including nearly £8 billion in military aid.

He said the assistance included air defense systems, surface-to-air missiles and other military equipment.

Zelenskyy also highlighted the 100-year partnership agreement signed by Ukraine and Britain earlier this year, describing it as "a reflection of Britain's confidence in Ukraine's people, independence and future."

The Ukrainian president also praised Britain's sanctions policy against Russia.

"I am grateful to Britain for its strong sanctions policy, and this is also felt in Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine remained confident in Britain's continued support and that Kyiv had received "all the necessary signals" that London's commitment to Ukraine's defense and bilateral partnership would continue.

The visit came during Starmer's final days as British prime minister. Last month, he announced his resignation after facing mounting pressure within the governing Labour Party and said he would remain in office until a successor is chosen to ensure an orderly transition.

Despite his impending departure, Starmer said Britain would maintain its support for Ukraine, while Zelenskyy said Kyiv had received assurances that London's policy toward Ukraine would remain unchanged.



