German, French leaders meet on security, defense cooperation

Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron met Thursday in the northwestern city of Bergisch Gladbach to discuss relations, security and defense cooperation.

Merz greeted Macron at the entrance of Bensberg Palace before hosting a working dinner with the French delegation.

"We will discuss major topics: economic policy, energy policy, and security and defense policy," Merz told reporters. He said the two leaders would exchange views on a range of issues ahead of Friday's intergovernmental consultations.

Macron said their evening meeting would cover a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations, the EU agenda and joint security and defense projects such as early warning systems and deep-strike capabilities.

"We will also discuss major international issues our support for Ukraine, peace and security in Europe, and the situation in the Middle East," he added.

The two leaders are scheduled to attend the Franco-German Defense and Security Council early Friday at the Noervenich air base before traveling to Bruhl for a Cabinet meeting at the Augustusburg Palace.