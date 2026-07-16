Kuwait says it detected 32 drones fired by Iran on Thursday

The Kuwaiti army said that 32 drones were fired by Iran toward vital installations in the country on Thursday amid rising escalation between Tehran and Washington.

"These drones were intercepted and engaged," Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Al-Atwan said in a statement.

He said debris from the interception of the Iranian drones caused material damage, but without casualties.

The army said it will continue to remain ready and prepared "to strengthen national security and safeguard the well-being of citizens and residents."

Iran's military said early Thursday that it launched strikes on US radar and air defense assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, as part of its retaliatory campaign for US attacks against Tehran.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.



