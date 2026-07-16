Iraq seizes $19.3M, gold in corruption probe

Iraqi judicial authorities announced Thursday the seizure of cash worth nearly $19.3 million and four kilograms (8.8 pounds) of gold as part of an ongoing corruption investigation involving detained former Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan al-Jumaili.

In a statement, the Supreme Judicial Council said an investigating judge at the Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption ordered the seizure of the assets as part of the probe against al-Jumaili.

The judge said part of the seized funds had been deposited with several individuals, while the remainder was discovered concealed inside the walls of several houses.

Authorities confiscated 25 billion Iraqi dinars (about $19.1 million), $200,000 in cash and 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of gold jewelry during Thursday's operations, according to the statement.

The judge said investigations are ongoing to trace proceeds allegedly obtained through criminal activity and identify all those involved in the case.

The latest seizure comes amid a broader security and judicial campaign launched in recent weeks to combat financial and administrative corruption in Iraqi state institutions.

As part of the campaign, Iraqi authorities have arrested dozens of suspects in major corruption cases, including lawmakers and government officials, with legal immunity lifted for some to allow investigations to proceed.

Al-Jumaili was detained on suspicion of wasting public funds and awarding contracts in violation of the law after being dismissed from his post last month.