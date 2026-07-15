Lithuania says Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure

Lithuania has intelligence that Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure, and security around energy and transport sites will be tightened ⁠as a precaution, President Gitanas ⁠Nauseda said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Nauseda said he had no information on when or where ⁠the attacks were planned, and did not say that his country was the target, in his interview with BNS news agency.

"We have such signals, which we receive from our (intelligence) services. They do not clearly identify place or time ... because the opponent is not at ⁠the ⁠end of its planning, and we only know about the planning or the goal," he said.

"It could be various means aimed at physically damaging critical infrastructure. ... Anything that halts the functioning of these sites," he added.

Lithuania — a NATO member ⁠which shares land borders with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and with Moscow's ally Belarus — has tripled its defence spending since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Neighbouring Poland said earlier this month that Western intelligence agencies ⁠were ‌concerned ‌about the risk of Russian attacks ⁠against its territory ‌and the Baltic states.

Moscow has regularly denied accusations of planning ⁠or carrying out sabotage and other ⁠attacks on countries outside Ukraine, saying such ⁠reports are part of an anti-Russian propaganda campaign.