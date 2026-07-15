Turkish president says defeating 2016 coup attempt was 'declaration of independence' for Türkiye Century

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the July 15, 2016 failed coup bid as a defining moment in Türkiye's modern history, saying it represented a "declaration of independence" for the Türkiye Century.

In an article, titled July 15: The Declaration of Independence of the Türkiye Century, published to mark the 10th anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day, Erdogan said the failed coup was not only an attempt to overthrow the government but also an attack on the nation's independence and democratic will.

"July 15 was not only the night when a treacherous coup attempt was thwarted, but also a great victory for democracy, written in golden letters in history, as our nation defended its will, democracy and independence at the cost of their lives," he wrote.

Erdogan said the Turkish people responded to his call to take to the streets with the same spirit that had characterized the country's War of Independence, adding that 253 people were killed and more than 2,000 others were wounded while resisting the coup attempt.

He noted that his call for public resistance reflected his confidence in the nation's "democratic wisdom, foresight and courage."

Reviewing the decade since the coup attempt, Erdogan said that authorities had pursued an uncompromising campaign against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) both domestically and abroad.

"We eradicated FETO from every sector, from the bureaucracy and the military to the judiciary and the business community," he said, while stressing that the struggle had not ended.

"The only way to prevent FETO and similar clandestine organizations from infiltrating our state and nation again is to keep the spirit of July 15 alive and pass this awareness on to future generations," he wrote.

Erdogan said that Türkiye had emerged stronger over the past decade.

"We continue our fight against FETO and all similar terrorist organizations with the same determination. On the 10th anniversary of July 15, Türkiye is now much stronger, more resolute and more united," he said.

"As long as the spirit of July 15 remains alive in these lands, no one should doubt that the treacherous plans of traitors and the dirty games of the global masterminds behind them will never succeed," he added.

Erdogan concluded by paying tribute to those killed during the coup attempt and praying for the country's unity and solidarity to endure.





