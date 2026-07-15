Israeli attacks across Gaza kill family of 3, wound 9 others

A married couple and their 6-year-old daughter were killed, another Palestinian died of wounds sustained in an earlier strike, and nine others were injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The attacks come amid continued reported Israeli violations of the ceasefire that took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, 2025.

In Deir al-Balah, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said the bodies of Omar Abu Qassem, 33, his wife Asmaa Abu Qassem, 32, and their daughter Habiba, 6, were brought to the hospital after an Israeli strike targeted their home. Their 4-year-old son Sami was also injured.

An Israeli helicopter fired two missiles at the family's apartment near Al-Baraka Roundabout in Deir al-Balah, Anadolu correspondents, citing witnesses and local sources, said.

Medical sources said Sami, the couple's only surviving child, suffered moderate burns and other injuries.

The strike also ignited a fire in the home, which civil defense crews later extinguished.

In Gaza City, 24-year-old Hani Iyad Al-Ghoul died Wednesday morning from wounds he sustained in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood about two weeks ago.

Separately, a medical source told Anadolu that two Palestinians, including a child, sustained minor injuries after an Israeli helicopter struck a shelter for displaced people west of Gaza City.

Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward what remained of Palestinian homes in the Abu Zeitoun area east of Jabalia refugee camp, with no casualties immediately reported, local sources said.

In Khan Younis, six Palestinians, including one in critical condition, were injured in an Israeli strike near the northern Asdaa Junction, according to medical sources.

Local sources and witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli drones also dropped explosive devices near the Bani Suheila Roundabout east of Khan Younis, with no injuries reported.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began have killed 1,123 Palestinians and injured 3,616 others as of Wednesday.

Since Israel's genocide began on Oct. 8, 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 173,000 injured. Meanwhile, about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.





