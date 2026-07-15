European Commission president arrives in Kyiv for talks on defense, EU membership

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday for talks on defense cooperation, Ukraine's bid to join the European Union and preparations for the coming winter.

"It's a special moment. Ukraine has built a strong military momentum. The tide is turning," von der Leyen said in a post on the US social media platform X after arriving in the Ukrainian capital.

She said she would announce new initiatives to integrate the Ukrainian and European defense industries and discuss Ukraine's EU accession process and winter preparedness.

The visit is von der Leyen's 11th to Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It coincides with Ukraine's Statehood Day and the fifth Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Kyiv.

According to Ukrainian media, other foreign leaders attending the summit include the presidents of Albania, Moldova, Romania and Serbia, as well as the prime ministers of Croatia and Slovenia.





