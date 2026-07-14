US military carries out new Iran strikes - official

U.S. forces carried out additional strikes on military targets in Iran earlier on Tuesday to eliminate "emerging threats," a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official declined to offer further details except to say that there were only a few additional strikes. The U.S. carried out a large wave of attacks on July 13 against coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities in locations across Iran, including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas, the U.S. military said.