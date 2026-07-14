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News World US military carries out new Iran strikes - official

US military carries out new Iran strikes - official

A U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday that American forces launched additional targeted strikes in Iran to preemptively neutralize "emerging threats".

Reuters WORLD
Published July 14,2026 10:18 PM
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US MILITARY CARRIES OUT NEW IRAN STRIKES - OFFICIAL

U.S. forces carried out additional strikes on military ⁠targets ⁠in Iran earlier on Tuesday to eliminate "emerging threats," a ⁠U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official declined to offer further details except ⁠to say that ⁠there were only a few additional strikes. The U.S. carried out a large wave of ⁠attacks on July 13 against coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime ⁠capabilities ‌in locations ‌across Iran, ⁠including Bushehr, ‌Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu ⁠Musa, and ⁠Bandar Abbas, ⁠the U.S. military said.