US military carries out new Iran strikes - official

U.S. forces carried out additional strikes on military ⁠targets ⁠in Iran earlier on Tuesday to eliminate "emerging threats," a ⁠U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official declined to offer further details except ⁠to say that ⁠there were only a few additional strikes. The U.S. carried out a large wave of ⁠attacks on July 13 against coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime ⁠capabilities ‌in locations ‌across Iran, ⁠including Bushehr, ‌Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu ⁠Musa, and ⁠Bandar Abbas, ⁠the U.S. military said.









