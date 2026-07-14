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News World Trump told Netanyahu to move Israeli forces out of Syria and Lebanon, Axios reports

Trump told Netanyahu to move Israeli forces out of Syria and Lebanon, Axios reports

During a phone call last Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel should begin redeploying its forces out of Syria and urged a similar move in Lebanon, Axios reported Tuesday, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 14,2026 08:30 PM
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TRUMP TOLD NETANYAHU TO MOVE ISRAELI FORCES OUT OF SYRIA AND LEBANON, AXIOS REPORTS

U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump ⁠told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠during a phone call last Thursday that ⁠Israel ⁠should redeploy its forces out of Syria ⁠and Lebanon, Axios reported on Tuesday, ⁠citing ‌U.S. ‌and ⁠Israeli officials.