Trump told Netanyahu to move Israeli forces out of Syria and Lebanon, Axios reports

U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump ⁠told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠during a phone call last Thursday that ⁠Israel ⁠should redeploy its forces out of Syria ⁠and Lebanon, Axios reported on Tuesday, ⁠citing ‌U.S. ‌and ⁠Israeli officials.







