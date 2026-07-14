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Trump told Netanyahu to move Israeli forces out of Syria and Lebanon, Axios reports
Trump told Netanyahu to move Israeli forces out of Syria and Lebanon, Axios reports
During a phone call last Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel should begin redeploying its forces out of Syria and urged a similar move in Lebanon, Axios reported Tuesday, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.
U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call last Thursday that Israel should redeploy its forces out of Syria and Lebanon, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.