Fenerbahce sign Greenwood from Marseille for €39 million

Fenerbahce have signed English forward Mason Greenwood from Olympique de Marseille, the Turkish ⁠club announced ⁠on Tuesday, agreeing a €39 million ($44.5 million) deal for the 24-year-old.

Fenerbahce confirmed an ⁠agreement was reached with both the player and the French club, with the transfer fee to be paid in three equal instalments over the next three years.

The ⁠Istanbul-based ⁠side will also cover any solidarity payments arising under FIFA regulations.

Greenwood joined Marseille from Manchester United in July 2024 on a five-year contract after ⁠ending his long association with the Premier League club.

Fenerbahce will hope he will add firepower to their frontline as they chase ⁠a ‌first Turkish ‌top-flight title since ⁠2014. The ‌versatile forward bagged 37 league goals in ⁠66 appearances over ⁠two seasons for the ⁠French side.





