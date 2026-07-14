Russia says renewed strikes against Iran violate memorandum, undermine nuclear settlement efforts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that renewed military strikes against Iran undermine efforts to resolve the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program.

Speaking at a joint news conference after talks with Chadian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul in Moscow, Lavrov said the resumption of military action against Iran violated the memorandum signed between Tehran and Washington last month.

The agreement mediated by Pakistan aimed at ending the war that began in February permanently, as well as hold negotiations over the nuclear program. But the US and Iran have exchanged renewed strikes over the past days, and have claimed control of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil and gas shipping that Tehran blocked after US-Israeli strikes.

"The most important thing is that this does not lead to a settlement. It closes the door that, it seemed, had been opened by the memorandum," he said.

"We view this as a violation of the memorandum. It is regrettable because civilian infrastructure in Iran and civilian facilities in the Gulf countries are suffering. This leads nowhere good."

Turning to the situation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Lavrov said Russia was working to counter "threats posed by Ukraine to freedom of navigation."

"President Vladimir Putin is working to ensure that all this is stopped," Lavrov said when asked about reported attacks on vessels in the region.

The Russian foreign minister accused Kyiv of carrying out attacks aimed solely at causing damage.

"This is no longer even piracy. Pirates at least rob and take something for themselves. Here it is neither for themselves nor for anyone else — simply to inflict damage and spread fear. It is pure terrorism," he said.

He said Ukraine cooperates with everyone willing, including "African extremists seeking to overthrow legitimate governments" and other groups in an effort to harm Russia.

Lavrov said Turkish media had reported new attacks by Ukrainian sea drones against Turkish ships and tankers transporting Turkish cargo, adding that the Blue Stream pipeline supplying gas to Türkiye had also been subjected to repeated "terrorist attacks."

The minister assured that Russia would continue supplying food to African countries despite ongoing geopolitical tensions. "We will continue to fulfill all our obligations on food supplies to our African friends, both under commercial contracts and through humanitarian assistance, in accordance with their wishes, as we have done and continue to do," he said.