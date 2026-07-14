President Erdoğan returns to Türkiye after condolence visit to Qatar

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan returned to Türkiye on Tuesday after traveling to Qatar to offer condolences over the death of former Qatari emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Erdoğan arrived in the capital Ankara aboard the presidential aircraft TUR and was recieved at Ankara Esenboğa Airport by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Presidential Secretary-General Hakkı Susmaz, Ankara Governor Yakup Canbolat and other officials.

First lady Emine Erdoğan and members of the accompanying delegation also returned to Türkiye.