Traffic accident in Mexico leaves 9 dead and 10 injured, four of them Americans

A multi-vehicle accident in Mexico caused by a tractor-trailer left nine people ⁠dead and ⁠some 10 injured, including four U.S. citizens, on a highway in the ⁠state of Jalisco, Civil Protection reported on Sunday.

Among the dead are two minors, while the injured include two members of the National Guard who are ⁠in ⁠serious condition and were transferred to the Magdalena Hospital in Guadalajara, the agency report indicated.

Videos on social media from local media showed several vehicles ⁠burned on a highway connecting the cities of Guadalajara and Tepic.

"Four patients in minor condition, all U.S. citizens, were transferred to ⁠the ‌Arboledas ‌Hospital in Guadalajara ⁠by a private ‌ambulance from the highway," Jalisco Civil Protection stated.







