NATO CONDEMNS RUSSIAS MALICIOUS CYBER ACTIVITIES

NATO allies on Monday said they condemned cyber activities ⁠by Russia, ⁠which the alliance said were aimed at sabotaging infrastructure ⁠and government entities.

"We strongly condemn Russia's persistent malicious cyber activities, leveraging its cyber ecosystem to target allies and NATO partners," ⁠the ⁠alliance said in a statement.

"These activities constitute a threat to allied security. We call on Russia to ⁠stop these destabilising activities, which disregard agreed international norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace."

The EU ⁠on ‌Monday ‌broadened sanctions against ⁠Russia ‌to include individuals and entities seen ⁠to be ⁠contributing to Russian cybercrime.







