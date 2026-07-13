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News World NATO condemns Russia's 'malicious cyber activities'

NATO condemns Russia's 'malicious cyber activities'

NATO allies on Monday condemned Russian cyber operations aimed at sabotaging government entities and critical infrastructure.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 13,2026 07:18 PM
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NATO CONDEMNS RUSSIAS MALICIOUS CYBER ACTIVITIES

NATO allies on Monday said they condemned cyber activities ⁠by Russia, ⁠which the alliance said were aimed at sabotaging infrastructure ⁠and government entities.

"We strongly condemn Russia's persistent malicious cyber activities, leveraging its cyber ecosystem to target allies and NATO partners," ⁠the ⁠alliance said in a statement.

"These activities constitute a threat to allied security. We call on Russia to ⁠stop these destabilising activities, which disregard agreed international norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace."

The EU ⁠on ‌Monday ‌broadened sanctions against ⁠Russia ‌to include individuals and entities seen ⁠to be ⁠contributing to Russian cybercrime.