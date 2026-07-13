NATO CONDEMNS RUSSIAS MALICIOUS CYBER ACTIVITIES

NATO allies on Monday said they condemned cyber activities by Russia, which the alliance said were aimed at sabotaging infrastructure and government entities.
"We strongly condemn Russia's persistent malicious cyber activities, leveraging its cyber ecosystem to target allies and NATO partners," the alliance said in a statement.
"These activities constitute a threat to allied security. We call on Russia to stop these destabilising activities, which disregard agreed international norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace."
The EU on Monday broadened sanctions against Russia to include individuals and entities seen to be contributing to Russian cybercrime.