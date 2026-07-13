Iran says won’t allow US to 'interfere' in Hormuz management

Iran's military said on Monday it "does not and will not allow" the US to "interfere" in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington's "repeated adventures mischief to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz have seriously jeopardized the security of the region," the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster IRIB.

Tehran "will deal severely with any disruption and insecurity to the passage of commercial ships and tankers by the aggressive and bandit American army outside of Iran's designated route and without the permission of the armed forces," it vowed.

The military also warned countries of the region against cooperating with the US army.

Spokesman for Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also said that Tehran "will ontinue to assert Iran's sovereignty and control over the Strait of Hormuz with strength and determination."

"We will compel foreign powers and their allies to submit to the will of the Iranian nation," the official added.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump said Washington would likely take control of operations in the Strait of Hormuz and expected other countries to pay Washington for protecting the strategic waterway.

"We're going to guard it. We're going to get paid for guarding it - a lot of money. We want to be reimbursed for putting our people in danger," Trump told Fox News.

In a statement later Monday, Trump said the US is "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge ships for safe passage. The blockade was lifted after Pakistan mediated a memorandum of understanding in June, which was to be followed by a final deal after at least 60 days of negotiations, including on Iran's nuclear program.