Canadian fashion mogul found guilty of sex assaults

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was found guilty of sexual assault and forcible confinement by a Montreal court judge, Canadian media reported Monday.

The Canadian fashion mogul did not present any defense when he appeared via video call from an Ontario prison cell.

The Montreal ruling is separate from Nygard's conviction for sexual assault in a Toronto court in 2023. He was sentenced to 11 years for assaults on four women. Nygard, 84, founded the now-defunct global women's clothing company Nygard International.

Quebec Crown prosecutor Jerome Laflamme said he was caught off guard by Nygard's guilty plea. Laflamme had expected a trial.

"Mr. Nygard's change of heart was quite sudden," Laflamme told reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing.

"The plaintiff is present in the courthouse. She's been prepared to testify ... and I can't wait to go meet her and explain the situation to her," he told the Canadian Press.

Laflamme said the victim was 18 and wanted to become a fashion model when she met Nygard in a bar.

Using his wealth and influence as a fashion mogul, Nygard invited the victim, whose identity is protected, to his Montreal penthouse, where he subsequently locked her in a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

Nygard is facing extradition to the United States, where he is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

US prosecutors alleged Nygard used employees and funds from his company to recruit girls for sex with himself, friends, and business associates. He is fighting extradition due to poor health.

The lawyers are expected to appear in court on Oct. 2 to present a joint sentencing recommendation.