US VOWS TO END INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURTS THREAT TO AMERICANS

The United States announced Monday a sweeping campaign against the International Criminal Court, accusing it of posing "an intolerable threat to US sovereignty" and threatening sanctions.

"The ICC and its friends are waging a war against our country, not with bullets or missiles, but with statutes, compacts and the force of so-called international law," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a video statement.

The State Department said in a statement the campaign will "systematically disable the ICC's ability to operate, target American servicemen or officials, or otherwise threaten American sovereignty."









