Iran says to continue talks with Oman on managing Hormuz navigation

Iran and Oman will continue political and technical consultations on managing the Strait of Hormuz and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday.

In a post on Instagram following a brief visit to Muscat on Saturday, Araghchi said he met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi alongside legal and technical delegations from both countries.

The discussions focused on ways to coordinate between Iran and Oman, the two states bordering the strait, over its management and the movement of vessels through it, he said.

"These consultations will continue at the political and technical levels," Araghchi added.

According to Iran's official IRNA news agency, Araghchi affirmed Iran's commitment to strengthening relations with Oman.

Albusaidi, for his part, reiterated Oman's "principled position" in favor of using diplomacy to prevent further escalation in the region and expressed hope that "full implementation" of last month's framework deal between Iran and the US would contribute to improving regional security.

Oman's Foreign Ministry said Saturday's talks between Albusaidi and Araghchi focused on "navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring its safety and freedom in light of the circumstances and repercussions resulting from recent developments."

The two sides agreed to "continue these discussions at both the technical and political levels to reach the required understandings in accordance with international law," the statement added.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated in recent days after the US launched strikes on military and infrastructure targets across Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting US military facilities in regional countries, while accusing Washington of repeatedly violating their June 17 memorandum of understanding. US President Donald Trump later declared the memorandum "over."