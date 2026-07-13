Western leaders agree anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine

Leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom have agreed to establish an integrated anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine, the French Presidency said in a statement.
"We believe that the protection of Europe requires a global solution of integrated missile defence architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats — developed through collective effort, technological openness, and trusted industrial cooperation," the statement said. "It will complement existing ballistic missile defence systems, including sovereign European solutions already acquired, or to be acquired by participating countries," it added.