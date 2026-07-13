Western leaders agree anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine

Leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, ⁠Norway, Spain, ⁠Sweden and the United Kingdom have agreed to establish ⁠an integrated anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine, the French Presidency said in a statement.

"We believe that the protection of ⁠Europe requires ⁠a global solution of integrated missile defence architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats — developed through ⁠collective effort, technological openness, and trusted industrial cooperation," the statement said. "It will complement existing ballistic missile ⁠defence ‌systems, including ‌sovereign European solutions ⁠already ‌acquired, or to be acquired by ⁠participating countries," ⁠it added.









