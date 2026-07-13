French leader Macron says Europe will defend freedom at all costs

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said Europe was ready to defend itself and freedom with "blood" if necessary, before a meeting of Ukraine's allies to reaffirm support for Kyiv and step up pressure on Russia.

The summit meeting of the Coalition of the Willing -- launched by France and the United Kingdom to provide military support to Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion -- will push for a ceasefire and renewed peace talks, the French presidency said on Friday.

At least 25 heads of state, including Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, will attend the meeting, which comes the day before France's national public holiday Bastille Day.

Delivering a traditional speech to the armed forces before the July 14 military parade, Macron said Europe was "in the process of becoming a power" ready to "defend itself".

"The message we send to the world is this: Yes, peace is our goal. Yes, we cherish freedom and the rule of law. And yes, we stand ready to fight to defend them. Always, and at the cost of blood if necessary," Macron said.

Zelensky and other leaders are expected to stay for the parade on the Champs Elysees in central Paris, which will highlight support for Ukraine, the presidency said.

Macron in his speech also called for more European defence industry partnerships, despite France and Germany last month abandoning a joint fighter jet programme.

- 'Coalition of warmongers' -

Moscow on Monday dismissed the summit as a gathering of leaders who "do not want peace".

"This is a coalition of warmongers," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The summit comes at a "powerful moment of renewed transatlantic convergence and unity", but also of "more favourable developments on the ground" for Kyiv, the Elysee said.

Monday's meeting will "build further on this momentum... to demonstrate that Ukraine's supporters remain firmly committed to standing alongside the Ukrainian people, that there is absolutely no sign of fatigue, and that Russia cannot count on any such fatigue setting in", an adviser to Macron said.

US President Donald Trump, who has sought to maintain relations with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin while periodically criticising both Moscow and Kyiv, signalled his intention to offer greater support to Ukraine at the June G7 summit in France and the NATO meeting in Turkey this week.

Washington last week also advanced bipartisan legislation targeting countries buying Russian energy -- potentially clearing the way for stronger pressure on Moscow.

The coalition's leaders are set to focus on cooperation on air and missile defence with Ukraine, including licensed weapons production in the country.

- Multinational force ready -

The Multinational Force for Ukraine, which would be deployed once the fighting has ended, is to be officially declared ready at the summit, officials in Paris said, and joint military exercises to be scheduled.

Launched in February 2025, the coalition has met more than 15 times and in January, in the presence of American envoys, adopted the Paris Declaration setting out security guarantees to protect Ukraine from a new Russian attack as well as monitoring of an eventual ceasefire.

Washington, which has ruled out any deployment of American ground troops, is not formally part of the coalition but would be involved in ceasefire monitoring.

France, Britain and Spain have said they are ready to send troops -- something Moscow has warned against, saying any foreign forces would be "legitimate targets".

A ceasefire, however, remains a distant prospect as fighting rages.

Ukraine's air defences have come under strain from repeated Russian ballistic missile strikes in recent weeks.

Washington this month gave Ukraine permission to build US-designed Patriot air defence systems capable of downing ballistic missiles, but it may be months before they enter production.

Zelensky in recent days repeated his plea for allies to send more military aid to help Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion, now well into its fifth year.







