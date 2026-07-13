Iran says latest US strikes have 'rendered futile' recent diplomacy

Iran has condemned the latest wave of US attacks on its territory, saying they had "rendered futile" all the diplomatic efforts of the last few months.

Their statement came soon after the US military announced a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday, saying it aimed to "continue degrading" Tehran's ability to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"These barbaric attacks are not only a gross violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter...but also a serious threat to international peace and security," said an Iranian foreign ministry statement.

They had "rendered futile all efforts of the past few months to reduce tension and establish peace in the West Asian region", the statement added.

"The US regime has also caused the return of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and disruption of international commercial shipping by openly interfering in the process of Iran implementing the necessary arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz," said Tehran.

The latest US salvo began at 2100 GMT on Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, adding that President Donald Trump "has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable."







