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News World Iran FM mocks Trump over tolls for Hormuz strait passage

Iran FM mocks Trump over tolls for Hormuz strait passage

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday ridiculed U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to levy steep charges on Strait of Hormuz cargo, quipping that Iran would undercut the U.S. with a lower fee.

AFP WORLD
Published July 13,2026 10:08 PM
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IRAN FM MOCKS TRUMP OVER TOLLS FOR HORMUZ STRAIT PASSAGE

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday mocked US President Donald Trump over his vow to impose hefty charges on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran would charge a lower rate.

"POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair," Tehran's top diplomat wrote, in a social media post.