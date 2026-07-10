Türkiye pledges continued support for Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ energy security

Türkiye will continue providing technical, infrastructure and institutional support to strengthen the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' (TRNC) energy security, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday.

Bayraktar visited the KIB-TEK Teknecik Power Plant together with TRNC Economy and Energy Minister Olgun Amcaoglu and received information about ongoing work at the facility, according to a statement he shared on Turkish social media company NSosyal.

The ministers reviewed the plant's current electricity generation capacity, maintenance and modernization activities, as well as measures aimed at strengthening the TRNC's energy infrastructure.

Bayraktar described the Teknecik plant as a strategic facility that forms the backbone of the TRNC's energy security.

Türkiye considers the TRNC's energy security an inseparable part of its own energy security and will continue supporting the facility's technical and infrastructure needs, he added.



