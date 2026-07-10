IRANS LATE SUPREME LEADER ALI KHAMENEI BURIED IN MASHHAD

Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was buried Thursday at the Imam Reza Shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad, bringing to a close a week of funeral ceremonies, according to Iranian state media.

Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in February.

Press TV said Khamenei was laid to rest in the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall at the shrine after his coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza as part of the funeral rites.

The broadcaster said millions of mourners from across Iran and the region took part in the weeklong ceremonies before the burial.

Before the burial, Iran held funeral prayers for Khamenei in Mashhad earlier Thursday.

According to the Mehr News Agency, thousands gathered in the city for the prayers marking the final stage of the weeklong funeral procession. Khamenei's son Mostafa Khamenei led the prayers.

Israel and the US launched joint attacks against Iran in February, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel and Gulf countries hosting US assets.

Last month, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

However, both sides exchanged attacks over the past two days amid escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation for a second day of overnight US attacks.



