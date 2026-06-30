Israel’s far-right minister Ben-Gvir storms Palestinian town in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the Palestinian town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Tuesday under heavy security protection, according to local authorities.

The incursion took place "amid strict security measures and a heavy deployment of Israeli occupation forces across the area," Jerusalem Governorate said on Facebook, alongside a video showing the extremist minister entering Silwan under heavy security escort.

Silwan, a Palestinian town in occupied East Jerusalem, has long been a flashpoint due to illegal settlement expansion, home demolitions, and frequent Israeli raids.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Palestinians regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, in line with international resolutions that do not recognize Israel's occupation of the city.