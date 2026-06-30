Guterres calls for immediate funding for UNRWA

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged member states to provide immediate financial support to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, warning that a severe funding shortfall threatens humanitarian operations and regional stability.

Speaking at the General Assembly Ad Hoc Committee's announcement of voluntary contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Guterres said the safety and welfare of millions of Palestine refugees hangs in the balance.

Guterres described worsening humanitarian conditions across the region, saying Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since a ceasefire announced last October.

He also cited deteriorating living conditions in the besieged enclave, including widespread displacement, damaged infrastructure, food insecurity and limited access to basic services.

Guterres said Palestinians in the occupied West Bank continue to face settler violence, settlement expansion, home demolitions, land confiscations, movement restrictions and what he described as the "growing threat of annexation." He also highlighted the continuing hardships faced by Palestine refugees in Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

"For generations, Palestine refugees have counted on UNRWA for registration, emergency assistance, and essential public services. I commend member states for their continued contributions and indispensable support.

"But the agency's situation is increasingly precarious. It faces sweeping restrictions throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory," he said.

- 'I am deeply concerned about UNRWA's liquidity crisis'

Guterres noted that the agency faces a $100 million funding deficit despite implementing austerity measures and cost controls.

"But let's be real: They cannot keep going like this without urgent backing and financial support from member states. I am deeply concerned about UNRWA's liquidity crisis, which jeopardizes its ability to implement its mandate," he said.

Guterres stressed that the agency remains indispensable to humanitarian operations across the region, describing it as "a stabilizing force in an age of instability."

He said UNRWA registers, protects and assists vulnerable populations while helping to counter the despair that can contribute to insecurity. In Gaza, he noted, the agency remains the "largest primary healthcare provider," delivering medical services alongside water, sanitation and emergency assistance.

"I am appalled by continuing efforts to marginalize and undermine UNRWA. Through disinformation. Smear campaigns. Legislative actions. Operational restrictions. Diplomatic roadblocks. And more. These actions threaten the wellbeing of millions of Palestinians," he said.

Guterres argued that preserving UNRWA is essential not only for humanitarian relief but also for prospects for peace.

"UNRWA remains essential to preserving the humanitarian conditions necessary for a just and lasting political solution with two states-Israel and Palestine-living side by side in peace and security, within secure and recognized borders, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states," he said.

Calling on governments to increase their financial commitments, Guterres said political support alone would not be enough to sustain the agency's work.

"Your political support is crucial. But I urge you to match it with the necessary financial resources. Not next year. Not next month. Now. By sustaining UNRWA's vital work, we can address the needs of Palestine refugees today, uphold international responsibility, and help a volatile region find its way to a just and peaceful future," he added.





