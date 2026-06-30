SA Iran says officials to meet Qatari mediators in Doha on US deal implementation

Iran said Tuesday it will meet Qatari mediators in Doha on Wednesday to discuss implementation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, including the release of frozen Iranian assets, while ruling out direct talks with the US.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the Doha discussions will focus on implementing clauses of the memorandum, according to the country's official broadcaster IRIB.

"What will be done in Doha tomorrow (Wednesday) is a discussion about the implementation of clauses of the memorandum of understanding, including the release of Iran's frozen assets, which is with the Qatari side," Baghaei said.

He stressed that Tehran has no plans to meet the American side in the coming days.

"Basically, we have no plans to meet with the American side at any level in the next few days," he said.

His remarks came after Qatar said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are in Doha to meet mediators and discuss the progress of negotiations with Iran.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said the transfer of $6 billion out of $12 billion in frozen Iranian funds "will be agreed upon by the US and Iran," confirming that the funds have not yet been transferred to Tehran.

The issue of frozen funds "is linked to the progress of negotiations between Washington and Tehran," he added.

A memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, under Pakistani mediation, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

It provides a framework for ending the conflict and addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security arrangements.