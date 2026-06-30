Türkiye, Norway stress NATO unity, regional peace ahead of Ankara summit

Norwegian Parliament Speaker Masud Gharahkhani said on Tuesday that Türkiye and Norway are fulfilling their responsibilities within NATO ahead of next week's NATO Leaders Summit in Ankara.

"Next week, we will discuss important issues. Türkiye and Norway are doing their part. We want to believe that all allies are doing the same," Gharahkhani said during a joint press conference with Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus at parliament in Ankara.

Gharahkhani said the two sides discussed key issues during their meeting, including preparations for the NATO Leaders Summit to be held in Ankara on July 7-8.

Highlighting Türkiye's role in the alliance, he described the country as an important NATO ally with one of the alliance's largest armed forces and noted its investments in defense.

Numan Kurtulmus, for his part, said next week's NATO Leaders Summit in Ankara is expected to be a significant meeting held at a time when NATO is undergoing a "historic period," global balances are shifting, and new ideas about the formation of a new world order are emerging.

Recalling that his Norwegian counterpart attended the NATO Parliamentary Summit in Istanbul, Kurtulmus said they exchanged views on rising security risks in Europe, regional instability, and shifts in global politics.

He added that Türkiye and Norway continue to cooperate closely on many international platforms, particularly as NATO allies.

Emphasizing the shared values between NATO allies, Gharahkhani said: "We are allies in NATO. Human rights, democracy, freedom of expression, freedom of thought, peace, prosperity, security, and economic growth will continue to remain highly important values between our countries."

On the upcoming summit, Gharahkhani said NATO's unity during challenging times remains critical.

He noted that both Türkiye and Norway are working to meet alliance commitments, adding that the defense industry in Norway continues to scale up production.

''Türkiye views Israel's attacks on Lebanon and Syria as clear violations of international law'

Kurtulmus said Türkiye supports US-Iran talks and hopes the negotiations yield positive results, stressing that a peaceful resolution through dialogue is vital for both regional and global peace.

He warned against possible provocations that could undermine the process, saying: "It is clear that Israel, which thrives on regional instability, is deeply disturbed by the peace talks between the US and Iran."

"Türkiye views Israel's attacks on Lebanon and Syria as clear violations of international law. Our region needs calm and peace, and halting Israel's aggression is essential for regional stability," he added.

TURKISH SPEAKER HIGHLIGHTS SHARED STANCE ON PALESTINE

Kurtulmus said he and his Norwegian counterpart shared common views on many issues, particularly on Palestine.

He said both Türkiye and Norway support a two-state solution and believe that lasting peace requires the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

He praised Norway for recognizing the State of Palestine in 2024, saying: "I would like to once again express our appreciation for Norway's official recognition of the State of Palestine in 2024."

TÜRKİYE, NORWAY SEEK DEEPER TRADE, DIPLOMATIC COOPERATION

Gharahkhani said Norway intends to expand trade with Türkiye, particularly in shipbuilding, citing the maritime heritage shared by both countries.

He pointed to energy as a promising area for future cooperation between the two countries.

He lauded Türkiye's role in easing and resolving conflicts worldwide, particularly its mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Recalling that Norway has provided $9 billion in support to Ukraine, largely in military aid, Gharahkhani pointed out the necessity of achieving peace.

Kurtulmus, for his part, noted that Türkiye and Norway have significant shared agendas, particularly in bilateral trade, adding that the nearly 25,000 Turks living in Norway serve as a strong bridge between the two countries.

He added that both Türkiye and Norway share a strong commitment to diplomacy, mediation, and peaceful conflict resolution.

He said Türkiye has hosted several major international meetings this year and will also host COP31 in November, reinforcing its role as a diplomatic hub.