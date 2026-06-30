Meta loses bid to dismiss US states' claims that Facebook, Instagram addict children

A federal judge rejected Meta Platforms' bid to dismiss a lawsuit by ⁠dozens of ⁠U.S. state attorneys general accusing it of designing Facebook and Instagram ⁠to be addictive to children and knowingly concealing the harm from the public.

In a decision late on Monday night, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ⁠in ⁠Oakland, California denied Meta's motion to dismiss claims based on deception, unfairness and violations of the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

The judge ⁠also said it was undisputed that Meta did not comply with that law's notice and parental consent requirements, and ⁠granted ‌summary ‌judgment to the ⁠states on ‌that issue.

Meta did not immediately respond ⁠to a request ⁠for comment on Tuesday.









