Russia claims capture of another settlement in Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday its forces had captured another settlement in Ukraine, as the war between Moscow and Kyiv entered another day of fighting.

The ministry said in a statement that the village of Bohodarivka in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region had come under control of units of Russia's Vostok (East) military group.

The ministry also said assault units of Russia's Yug (South) military grouping were continuing offensive operations and clearing scattered groups of Ukrainian troops from the southwestern part of the settlement of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

According to the ministry, Russian tactical aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery struck fuel and energy facilities, transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, storage and launch sites for long-range drones, and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian troops and foreign fighters across 137 locations.

Russian air defense systems also intercepted 12 guided aerial bombs and 415 drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Independent verification of the Russian claims is difficult due to the ongoing conflict, and Ukraine had not immediately commented.