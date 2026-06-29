TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ DISCUSS GLOBAL ISSUES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations in a phone call, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Türkiye aims to strengthen its relations with Germany, said President Erdoğan, stressing the importance of continuing to take mutual steps toward this goal.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye expects a "strong commitment" at the NATO summit in Ankara to boost Europe's defense and preserve the "transatlantic bond."

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan touched upon Ankara's efforts, saying Türkiye is working for lasting peace and the resumption of negotiations.