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News Türkiye Türkiye's President Erdoğan, German Chancellor Merz discuss global issues

Türkiye's President Erdoğan, German Chancellor Merz discuss global issues

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday held a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss bilateral relations between Türkiye and Germany, as well as regional and global developments.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published June 29,2026
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TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ DISCUSS GLOBAL ISSUES
(AA File Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations in a phone call, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Türkiye aims to strengthen its relations with Germany, said President Erdoğan, stressing the importance of continuing to take mutual steps toward this goal.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye expects a "strong commitment" at the NATO summit in Ankara to boost Europe's defense and preserve the "transatlantic bond."

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan touched upon Ankara's efforts, saying Türkiye is working for lasting peace and the resumption of negotiations.