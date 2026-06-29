Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Syria’s Quneitra, Daraa provinces

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned Israeli attacks targeting Syria's Quneitra and Daraa provinces, saying the strikes violated Syria's territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty.

In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry said the attacks also constituted a clear violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

"We strongly condemn Israel's attacks on Quneitra and Daraa, which violate Syria's territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty. These attacks, which disregard the safety of the Syrian people and their property and further worsen the lives of civilians in the region, constitute a clear violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement," the statement said.

The ministry also called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to stop attacks targeting Syria's progress since Dec. 2024 and undermining regional stability.