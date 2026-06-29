Trump says US-Iran meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Doha

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Iran wanted a meeting, and the two sides will meet on Tuesday in the Qatari capital Doha.

"Iran requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha," Trump said in a brief post on his Truth Social account.

Earlier in the day, however, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said "no technical talks" with the US are scheduled this week in Doha, refuting US media reports. But he added that consultations with mediators continued.

Axios had earlier reported that the US and Iran, after recent strikes, agreed to resolve their differences over the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran shut after the US and Israel launched attacks in late February. The two sides signed an initial memorandum to end the conflict earlier this month.