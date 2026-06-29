Qatari, Iranian defense officials discuss regional security developments

A Qatari national flag is seen at the old town city center in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani received a phone call from Iran's acting Defense Minister Majid Ebn Reza on Monday evening, amid rising regional tensions.

According to a statement from Qatar's Defense Ministry, the two officials reviewed the latest security developments in the region and discussed areas of joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.

The call comes as Gulf states remain on alert following recent military escalations involving Iran, the US and Israel, alongside growing concerns over maritime security in the region.