Three Pakistani rangers killed in Karachi attack - report

At least three of Pakistan's Sindh Rangers personnel were killed in an attack on the paramilitary forces headquarters in Karachi, the Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.
An explosion and gunfire were reported on a major Karachi road near several universities and Pakistan's meteorological department, Pakistani media reported. Three militants were also killed in the attack on the local Sindh Rangers headquarters, Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho told Dawn. A Reuters reporter at the scene said firing had ended and the situation was calm. This is the most notable attack in Karachi since an explosion targeting a Chinese convoy in October 2024 which killed two Chinese nationals. Attacks in Pakistan's major cities have become increasingly rare in recent years but a surge in militancy in regions bordering Afghanistan has raised concerns that violence could return to the urban centres.