Three Pakistani rangers killed in Karachi attack - report

At least three of Pakistan's Sindh Rangers personnel ⁠were killed in ⁠an attack on the paramilitary forces headquarters in Karachi, the Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.

An ⁠explosion and gunfire were reported on a major Karachi road near several universities and Pakistan's meteorological department, Pakistani media reported. Three militants were also killed in the attack on the local Sindh Rangers headquarters, Sindh ⁠Inspector General ⁠Javed Alam Odho told Dawn. A Reuters reporter at the scene said firing had ended and the situation was calm. This is the most notable attack in Karachi since an explosion ⁠targeting a Chinese convoy in October 2024 which killed two Chinese nationals. Attacks in Pakistan's major cities have become increasingly rare in recent years but a surge in ⁠militancy ‌in ‌regions bordering Afghanistan has raised ⁠concerns that violence ‌could return to the urban centres.







