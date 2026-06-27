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News World Three Pakistani rangers killed in Karachi attack - report

Three Pakistani rangers killed in Karachi attack - report

At least three members of Pakistan's Sindh Rangers were killed following an attack on the paramilitary forces' headquarters in Karachi, according to a report by the Dawn newspaper on Saturday.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 27,2026
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THREE PAKISTANI RANGERS KILLED IN KARACHI ATTACK - REPORT

At least three of Pakistan's Sindh Rangers personnel ⁠were killed in ⁠an attack on the paramilitary forces headquarters in Karachi, the Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.

An ⁠explosion and gunfire were reported on a major Karachi road near several universities and Pakistan's meteorological department, Pakistani media reported. Three militants were also killed in the attack on the local Sindh Rangers headquarters, Sindh ⁠Inspector General ⁠Javed Alam Odho told Dawn. A Reuters reporter at the scene said firing had ended and the situation was calm. This is the most notable attack in Karachi since an explosion ⁠targeting a Chinese convoy in October 2024 which killed two Chinese nationals. Attacks in Pakistan's major cities have become increasingly rare in recent years but a surge in ⁠militancy ‌in ‌regions bordering Afghanistan has raised ⁠concerns that violence ‌could return to the urban centres.