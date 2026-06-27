Far-right Israeli minister Ben Gvir says Lebanon deal a 'big mistake'

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir denounced the US-brokered agreement with Lebanon, saying the Lebanese government could not be trusted to disarm Hezbollah.

"The agreement with Lebanon is a big mistake... Indeed, we are staying in most of the territory for now, but the state of Lebanon will not disarm Hezbollah," he said on his Telegram channel.

"Members of the Lebanese government are Hezbollah ministers, and Lebanon cannot be trusted to take Hezbollah's weapons ... Only IDF soldiers will destroy Hezbollah, no other party will do it for us."









