EU chief welcomes Israel-Lebanon deal as 'critical step away from escalation'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday welcomed the agreement between Israel and Lebanon, describing it as "a critical step away from escalation" and reaffirming the European Union's support for efforts to achieve lasting regional stability.

"I welcome the agreement between Israel and Lebanon," von der Leyen said on US social media company X.

"This is a critical step away from escalation. Because there can be no peace in the Middle East with Lebanon in flames," she added, thanking the US for its mediation efforts.

Von der Leyen said the next priorities should be "the disarmament of non-state groups" and preserving Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The EU stands ready to support this path to lasting regional stability," she said.

She also noted that the bloc has mobilized €100 million (about $113 million) in humanitarian assistance for displaced people.

The agreement came at the conclusion of the fifth round of US-sponsored negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington on Friday, focusing on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and arrangements for the deployment of the Lebanese army in the areas occupied by the Israeli army.

Since March 2, Israel has been waging an offensive against Lebanon that has killed over 4,000 people, injured more than 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million people, according to the Lebanese authorities.