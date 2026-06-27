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News World US conducts further strikes on Iran: CENTCOM

US conducts further strikes on Iran: CENTCOM

U.S. Central Command launched fresh strikes against Iran on Saturday, targeting military surveillance and infrastructure. CENTCOM stated the action was a direct response to ongoing Iranian attacks on commercial shipping.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 28,2026
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US CONDUCTS FURTHER STRIKES ON IRAN: CENTCOM

The United ⁠States carried out ⁠further strikes on Iran on Saturday, said the ⁠U.S. Central Command, targeting various sites, including military surveillance infrastructure.

"CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression ⁠against commercial ⁠shipping," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"After yesterday's U.S. strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V ⁠Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to ⁠when ‌its ‌forces launched a ⁠one-way attack ‌drone that hit M/T Kiku ⁠this morning," ⁠it said.