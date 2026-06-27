US conducts further strikes on Iran: CENTCOM

The United States carried out further strikes on Iran on Saturday, said the U.S. Central Command, targeting various sites, including military surveillance infrastructure.
"CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping," CENTCOM said in a statement.
"After yesterday's U.S. strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning," it said.