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News World Israel defence minister says forces told to prepare for 'extended stay' in Lebanon

Israel defence minister says forces told to prepare for 'extended stay' in Lebanon

Following an agreement to end hostilities, Israel's defense minister said Saturday that forces have been ordered to prepare for an extended deployment in southern Lebanon's security zone. "The prime minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare for an extended stay in the security zone," Israel Katz said in a video statement, referring to an area up to 10 kilometres (six miles) inside the Lebanese territory.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 27,2026
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ISRAEL DEFENCE MINISTER SAYS FORCES TOLD TO PREPARE FOR EXTENDED STAY IN LEBANON

Israel's defence minister said on Saturday that Israeli forces had been ordered to prepare for an extended stay in the so-called security zone in southern Lebanon, after Israel and Lebanon agreed on a framework to end hostilities.

"The prime minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare for an extended stay in the security zone," Israel Katz said in a video statement, referring to an area up to 10 kilometres (six miles) inside the Lebanese territory.

"The important principle established in the agreement is that there will be no redeployment by Israel in southern Lebanon, no withdrawal, as long as the terrorist organisation Hezbollah is not disarmed throughout Lebanon," he said.