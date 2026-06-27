Hezbollah chief calls US-Israel-Lebanon deal 'grave blunder', deems it null and void

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem condemned the US-Israel-Lebanon framework agreement on Saturday, saying it a major mistake by Beirut and that his group deemed it null and void.

"The framework agreement in Washington is humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty. This agreement is null and void, and the provisions of the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding must be implemented," Qassem said in a statement, accusing Lebanese authorities of "legitimising" Israeli occupation through this "grave blunder".