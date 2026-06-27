Hezbollah supporters take to Beirut streets to protest Israel deal

Hezbollah supporters took to the streets of Beirut late Friday in protest at an agreement announced between Israel and Lebanon hours earlier, state media and an AFP correspondent said.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that "Hezbollah supporters rode motorbikes through the streets of Beirut" including a central area near the parliament and along a road leading to the airport "in protest at the framework agreement announced between Lebanon and Israel", adding that they blocked at least one road with burning tyres.

An AFP correspondent saw people on motorbikes riding and chanting slogans along one road as well as Lebanese army temporary checkpoints set up along several streets of the capital.









